Lady Gaga responds to PETA flap

Avert your eyes, vegan Little Monsters: Your mother has spoken, and she’s unapologetic about her taste for Cruella costumes.

Background — PETA slammed Gaga this week for being photographed in fluffy animal pelts, apparently defying a statement she made in 2009 (“I hate fur and I don’t wear fur”). The pop star fired back with a laconic, airy statement: “For those press and such who are writing about whether or not my fur is actually real, please don’t forget to credit the designer HERMES. Thank You! LOVE, gaga.”

Animal-loving fans were disappointed by what they perceived as a brush-off. So Gaga turned to her website again yesterday, posting a longer, more serious response to what she’s calling “Furgate.” Here it is in full:

To the fans. i want you to know that I care deeply about your feelings and views, and I will always support your philosophies about life. We’ve been having over-arching conversations about society, equality, and politics for the past five years, and we should continue. I do not however support violent, abusive, and childish campaigns for ANY CAUSE. Particularly one that I respect. “Animal Rights.” I am choosing not to comment on whether or not the furs I purchase are faux fur-pile or real because I would think it hypercritical not to acknowledge the python, ostrich, cow hide, leather, lamb, alligator, “kermit” and not to mention meat, that I have already worn. This should already put me in a category as one who appreciates and adores the beauty of animals in fashion, but am not a strict vegan. I have truly always stayed away from skinned fur, especially i have never been able to afford a nice one, but this does not mean my morals are rigid and that I won’t bend at the sight of an absolute art piece of a coat. I have no chains about this. You see a carcass, I see a museum pièce de résistance. But I am truly sorry to fans who are upset by this, its a fair and applaudable feeling about the health and safety of animals. I respect your views, please respect mine. And to campaigners, Save your flour to make bread for the children who are hungry. And Kim Kardashian is fabulous.

Gaga’s words make sense; for anyone in the vanguard of fashion, it’s pretty difficult to avoid apparel that contains animal materials. (Though the “kermits” weren’t real frogs. Right? … Right?) Fans should applaud her forthright note — even if they disagree about the whole Kardashian thing.

