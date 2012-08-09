Jason Sudeikis: Is he leaving Saturday Night Live?

Saturday Night Live type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Mitt Romney may be deep in the throes of finding a VP, but television viewers may also soon need to find a new Mitt.

Jason Sudeikis, who has been portraying the presidential candidate on Saturday Night Live, still hasn’t committed to returning to the program in the fall. Earlier, the smart money seemed to be on Sudeikis sticking around at least through the November election, but in a new interview with the L.A. Times, Sudeikis spoke candidly and said not even riding the fame train during the zeitgeist-y election season could be enough to keep him around.

“I’d like the opportunity to use creative muscles that … haven’t been asked of me for the first nine years that I’ve worked there,” Sudeikis told the newspaper. “It’s more having a desire to give more to a place I really believe in. To stay just for the juice of being in the public eye — of being Mitt Romney — is not enough.”

He also weighed in on Romney’s perceived lack of empathy and how that relates to his portrayal. “It’s a weird time in the world,” he explained. “You say one wrong thing and lose points. We’re probably just watching a guy who’s scared to screw up. So my Mitt is a little square, a little boring, a little disconnected from the human experience.”

Sudeikis didn’t confirm one way or another about his status on the late-night show. He’ll next be seen in The Campaign, out this weekend, and We’re the Millers with Jennifer Aniston, released next year.

EW reached out to a rep for Jason Sudeikis and Saturday Night Live, but as of press time had not heard back.

