Anne Hathaway and Aaron Sorkin host $35,800-per-person Obama fundraiser

Catwoman, a powerful studio chief, and the master of the walk-and-talk are joining forces to host a $35,800-per-person fundraiser for President Obama tonight. As the Hartford Courant writes, the event will be held at producer Harvey Weinstein’s beachfront home in Westport, Connecticut this evening. The Dark Knight Rises star Anne Hathaway and The Newsroom creator Aaron Sorkin will serve as the fundraiser’s co-hosts. Fifty guests, including Academy Award winner Joanne Woodward, are expected to attend. Hathaway and Sorkin’s event will follow a less exclusive, $500-per-person reception at Stamford’s Marriott Hotel.

President Obama is no stranger to events hosted by Hollywood royalty: Both George Clooney and Sarah Jessica Parker made headlines when they threw separate fundraisers for Obama this past spring. These dinners combined raised around $17 million for the Democrat’s reelection campaign. Mitt Romney, the president’s Republican challenger, has also secured the support of several high-profile names; Donald Trump announced that he was hosting a Romney fundraiser in June, while Oscar-winning multihyphenate Clint Eastwood recently endorsed the GOP candidate.

