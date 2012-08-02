'Hunger Games: Catching Fire': Lynn Cohen is Mags

Catching Fire type Book genre Fiction

From Magda to Mags: Lynn Cohen — best known as Miranda’s nanny Magda on Sex and the City — will play the 80-year-old former Hunger Games champion Mags in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Mags also served as a mentor to District 4 champion Finnick Odair, and they both play crucial roles during the 75th Annual Hunger Games, also called the Quarter Quell. Practically silent, Mags nonetheless proves vital during the Games, inspiring fierce loyalty from Finnick. That role has yet to be cast, but Sam Claflin (Snow White and the Huntsman) is reportedly the frontrunner.

A longtime character actress, Cohen also played Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in Steven Spielberg’s Munich, and has appeared on Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU. She’ll next appear in the romantic comedy They Came Together starring Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler. She joins Jena Malone (as tribute Johanna Mason), Amanda Plummer (as tribute Wiress), and Philip Seymour Hoffman (as Gamemaker Plutarch Heavensbee) as part of the new roster of actors to sign up for the franchise.

Director Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend) is due to begin production on The Hunger Games: Catching Fire later this year. It’s scheduled to open on Nov. 22, 2013.

