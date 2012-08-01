'The Paperboy' trailer with Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 109 minutes Limited Release Date 11/06/09 performer Mariah Carey, Mo'Nique, Gabourey 'Gabby' Sidibe, Paula Patton, Sherri Shepherd director Lee Daniels distributor Lions Gate Films author Geoffrey Fletcher genre Drama

Lee Daniels’ The Paperboy — his follow-up to 2009’s Precious — is bound to be divisive. At Cannes, the film garnered both boos and a 16-minute standing ovation. (EW’s own Owen Gleiberman understands both reactions: “I wanted to do a catcall and clap encouragingly at the same time,” he wrote after seeing its premiere.) It’s fitting, then, that the movie’s just-released trailer also seems divided against itself. The clip’s first 45 seconds or so seem to promise a relatively straightforward thriller about a southern belle with a no-good fiance (Nicole Kidman) and the short-shorts-clad kid who pines for her (Zac Efron). And then things get weird.

Between the gratuitous half-nudity, the cheesy split-screen effects, the campy music, and the fleeting glimpse of Kidman peeing on Efron to soothe a jellyfish sting — seriously — The Paperboy seems like it could be the cinematic equivalent of Stefon‘s favorite clubs. But hey, what would you expect from a film with a poster that looks like the cover of a Jacqueline Susann novel? Watch the clip in all its pulpy glory after the jump.

