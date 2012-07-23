'Fringe' producer 'can't comprehend' Emmys snub

type TV Show Current Status On Hiatus seasons 5 run date 09/09/08 performer Anna Torv, Joshua Jackson, John Noble, Kirk Acevedo, Lance Reddick broadcaster Fox genre Sci-fi and Fantasy

Despite not being on the Fringe panel at today’s Television Critics Association Press Tour, Fringe‘s John Noble got a lot of love from his cast mates and executive producer J.H. Wyman — specifically in light of his Emmy snub.

“We feel probably like a lot of you guys,” Wyman told a room of reporters. “I can’t comprehend it.”

Noble, who made the EW readers’ list of most disappointing snubs, was not among the Best Actor nominees announced earlier this week. Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Damian Lewis (Homeland), and Michael C. Hall (Dexter) were all nominated.

“If it’s an issue because this is a science fiction show, I really don’t know. I’m trying to believe the cream will always rise to the top. I have to believe that,” Wyman added.

Meanwhile Wyman — who was joined on the panel by Josh Jackson, Anna Torv, and Lance Reddick — was reluctant to give details on the fifth and final season of the show, which is three days into production. But he said he hopes the ending will give each of the characters “[getting] what they want to get.” “Some things may be unexpected, some things may be expected. But I want to feel like what they got was earned,” he said. “I want to be able to feel like there’s a sense of closure…and a feeling of hopefulness.”