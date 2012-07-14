NBC's 'Revolution' showrunner promises: 'We have the answers'

type TV Show Current Status In Season

“Lights, please?”

The Revolution pilot has finished screening, but the lights in Comic-Con’s Ballroom 20 have not turned on. In the darkness, the crowd laughs at the (staged?) irony of a momentary blackout after watching a new TV series about a blackout.

When the lights come up, showrunner Eric Kripke assures viewers who may be wary of mythology-based broadcast TV shows that the answers to the mysteries presented in the ambitious show’s first hour are coming. “I can promise you we have the answers,” Kripke says. “The mythology will move forward at an aggressive pace, and we’ll ask new questions.”

The showrunner says he wrote Revolution because he wanted to tell a quest story, and likened it to The Lord of the Rings, Star Wars and The Wizard of Oz — a pretty bold comparison. But I do like Kripke’s focus for the story moving forward, describing it as an “epic saga across America with swords and good and evil and heroes and villains.”

“For whatever reason,” he adds, “I’m totally incapable of writing a cop show.”

