'White Collar' season four: On the set in Puerto Rico -- VIDEO

Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer) might be on the run — but that’s no reason for him to give up his life of luxury.

When viewers catch up with Neal and Mozzi (Willie Garson) at the beginning of White Collar‘s fourth season, which kicks off tonight on USA, the pair is living in high style in a small island community. But before too long, Mekhi Phiffer’s tough-as-nails agent Kyle Collins is hot on their trail. That’s when the fun begins.

Below, in a series of interviews conducted while on location in Puerto Rico in March, Tim DeKay previews the power struggle between Peter and Collins. Meanwhile, Bomer (who rocks the island-style!) talks a bit about Neal’s new life and his tough choices. And Garson explains while island life isn’t as awesome as it’s cracked up to be.

