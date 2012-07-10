Michael Buble -- The Voice adds crooner to Blake Shelton's team

Steve Jennings/Getty Images
Associated Press
July 10, 2012 at 01:25 PM EDT

NBC says The Voice is teaming a crooner and a country singer for the show’s new season.

The network said Monday that Michael Bublé will serve as adviser to coach Blake Shelton’s team of contestants when the singing contest returns in September.

Bublé, who described himself as a “big Blake fan,” said he’s having a terrific time working with Shelton and his singers. Bublé started taping his appearances on The Voice Monday in Los Angeles.

NBC has yet to announce advisers for the show’s three other coaches, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green and Adam Levine.

Kelly Clarkson, Jewel and Baby Face were among last season’s advisers, guiding contestants in their choice of songs. The Voice is back for its third season Sept. 10.

