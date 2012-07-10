Michael Buble -- The Voice adds crooner to Blake Shelton's team

type TV Show genre Reality TV, Music run date 04/26/11 performer Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys broadcaster NBC seasons 14 Current Status In Season

NBC says The Voice is teaming a crooner and a country singer for the show’s new season.

The network said Monday that Michael Bublé will serve as adviser to coach Blake Shelton’s team of contestants when the singing contest returns in September.

Bublé, who described himself as a “big Blake fan,” said he’s having a terrific time working with Shelton and his singers. Bublé started taping his appearances on The Voice Monday in Los Angeles.

NBC has yet to announce advisers for the show’s three other coaches, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green and Adam Levine.

Kelly Clarkson, Jewel and Baby Face were among last season’s advisers, guiding contestants in their choice of songs. The Voice is back for its third season Sept. 10.

Related:

‘ABDC’ judge JC Chasez talks boy bands, ‘The Voice,’ and tonight’s Drake performances

‘Voice’ team ‘thrilled’ at returning … in the fall?