Pink drops new single 'Blow Me (One Last Kiss)'

EW fave pop singer Pink hasn’t released a new song since last December, when she offered up the dead-on-arrival “Bridge of Light” for the Happy Feet Two soundtrack. The song went nowhere in the U.S., despite randomly hitting the Top 10 in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.

For all intents and purposes, Pink hasn’t really released anything much of note in the music realm since she dropped “F—in’ Perfect” back in December 2010. It should be noted, of course, that she’s probably been rather busy with caring for her first kid with husband Cary Hart, daughter Willow Sage Hart, who was born last June. But in good news for all the Pink fans out there salivating for some new tunes from her: She has returned! And in fine form, with the feisty, upbeat single, “Blow Me (One Last Kiss),” which is cheeky from the get-go when you consider that title.

It’s a break-up anthem, which makes even more sense when you look at who helped her produce the song: Kelly Clarkson, the queen of break-up songs. “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” feels like something that Clarkson could have featured on her own album, but it’s got a rocked-out, in-your-face edge that is signature Pink. The lyrics are as as sharp as any that Pink has spewed in the past. “I won’t miss all of the fighting/ That we always did/ Take it in/ I mean what I say when I say there is nothing left/ No more sick whiskey d—/ No more battles from me/ You’ll be calling a trick/ ‘Cause you no longer sleep/ I’ll dress nice, I’ll look good/ I’ll go dancing alone/ I will laugh, I’ll get drunk/ I’ll take somebody home.”

And then, the driving chorus is the reason for the song’s name. “I think I finally had enough/ I think I maybe think too much/ I think this might be it for us/ Blow me one last kiss/ You think I’m just too serious/ I think you’re full of s—/ My head is spinning/ So blow me one last kiss.”

“Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” will hit radio July 9 and is currently slated to be the lead single off her next studio album, which will hit later this year. Listen to it here:

