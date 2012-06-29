Elle MacPherson steps down as 'Fashion Star' host

When Fashion Star returns for a second season on NBC, Elle Macpherson will continue to executive produce it, but she will no longer host it.

“I have been involved with Fashion Star from the beginning, and am very proud to see it come to life, not only in America but globally,” the model said in a statement. “The show is in great hands, and although I will not be hosting this season, I will still be very involved as executive producer where we will be reviewing the format for the upcoming season. Moving forward, I’ll be focusing on building the fashion star brand in the international market and pursuing various other producing projects close to my heart.”

Fashion Star has already been picked up in 75 countries. Besides Fashion Star, Macpherson also produces Britian’s Next Top Model and Goddess with Guts.

NBC has yet to schedule a return date for Fashion Star, one of several reality shows that NBC renewed for fall along with The Celebrity Apprentice, The Biggest Loser and Betty White’s Off Their Rockers.