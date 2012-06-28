President Obama, Gov. Romney negotiate with aliens
That oft-discussed 3 a.m. phone call just got a supernatural twist.
National Geographic recently conducted a poll asking 1,114 Americans who they felt was better suited to handle an alien invasion as president: President Obama or Mitt Romney. Surprisingly (?) 65 percent picked the current president as the leader who they would most want handling that extraterrestrial encounter. Sadly, outer space lover and moon-enthusiast Newt Gingrich was left off the potential choices.
Let's look at the facts: President Obama is a well-known fan of Star Trek, which definitely helps his case. While some critics call Romney robot-like — which you would think would endear him to the extraterrestrial population — this is not enough to convince American voters.
The poll also revealed that 71 percent of Americans believe aliens are more likely to exist than are superheroes, vampires, or zombies. Furthermore, if aliens attacked our planet, "more than one in five (21 percent) would most likely call on the Hulk to deal with the havoc. Far fewer would most trust Batman (12 percent) or Spiderman (8 percent) to step in."
The poll did not take the necessary final step of mashing up first-round winner President Obama with superhero winner The Hulk.
