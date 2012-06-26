'Katy Perry: Part of Me': How did Katy Perry first start singing? -- EXCLUSIVE CLIP

You know her for singing about human fireworks and teenage dreams, but there was a time in Katy Perry’s music career where she sang about a single sacred subject: Jesus Christ. “When I was five [years old], the guy that was preachin’ at the revivals — he came up to me,” an 18-year-old Perry says in this exclusive clip from her upcoming 3-D documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me. “Out of a few thousand people, he said to me, ‘You’re gonna sing.'”

Katy Perry: Part of Me opens July 5.

