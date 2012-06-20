Twilight star Taylor Lautner on Jacob and Renesmee: 'It's not nearly as creepy as everyone likes to joke'

We’ve already introduced you to Mackenzie Foy, the actress who plays Renesmee in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2. But we haven’t yet discussed the character’s supernatural link to a certain older man. Jacob (Taylor Lautner), who’s spent most of the series in unrequited love with Bella, has imprinted on her daughter, Renesmee — “imprinting” being the process of which his tribe of werewolves discover their soul mates.

In the past, Lautner has said he found the metaphysical mechanics of it all a bit confusing. But talking to Stephenie Meyer and diving back into the book got him more comfortable with the notion of being in love with a child. “Everybody likes to tease me about it,” he says. “Everyone thinks it’s so funny, and I laugh along with them, but it’s important for me to keep in my mind that it’s as simple as a lifelong bond. It’s not nearly as creepy as everybody likes to joke.

That “everybody” includes Robert Pattinson, needless to say. “Oh, I can’t wait till he has to do live TV,” Pattinson says of Lautner with a gleeful cackle. “Did you ask him if his taste in women has changed? The first scene I saw them together, I literally could not stop laughing. I wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

Lautner remains resolute: “I think people will be very happy with the whole imprinting situation.”

