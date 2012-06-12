'American Idol' winner Phillip Phillips recovering following kidney surgery

EW has confirmed that American Idol winner Phillip Phillips has left the Los Angeles hospital where he underwent kidney surgery last week.

The 21-year-old star checked out of the hospital on June 11 following an extensive procedure to remove kidney stones. (TMZ says the surgery was “brutal,” and that doctors were forced to remove the stent placed in Phillips’ kidney with a laser.)

As you can see in the photo, which was provided by Phillips’ rep, the Georgia native is keeping busy signing CD booklets (and making the same goofy faces that he often did while standing behind Ryan Seacrest) at the 19 Entertainment offices, but now he’s focused on preparing for the start of the Idols Live tour, which begins on July 6 in Detroit.

“I’m so glad the surgery went well and that I’m healing quickly,” Phillips tells EW. “I’m ready to start my career and play music for the fans and I’m really excited for tour.” Phillips also expressed gratitude for all the support he’s received: “Thank you to the fans and everyone for your continued prayers and concerns.”

There you have it, folks. Phillip Phillips is ready to rock. Will you be checking out the headliner on the road?