Jewel as June Carter Cash for Lifetime movie
It ain't her, babe!
Jewel Tweeted fans a first-look photo of herself as June Carter Cash in the upcoming Lifetime film, The June Carter Cash Story, and the songstress underneath the long dark hair is nearly unrecognizable. "Here I am as June in my trailer with her blue eyes and perfect teeth #ringoffire."
The movie is based on the book Anchored in Love: An Intimate Portrait of June Carter Cash, which John Carter Cash wrote about his mother. Matt Ross from American Horror Story will play Johnny Cash. Jewel has big shoes — and big hair — to fill. Reese Witherspoon won an Oscar for her turn as June Carter Cash in the 2005 film Walk the Line.
Between this photo and the Lindsay-Lohan-as-Elizabeth-Taylor picture, Lifetime casting seems to be doing an eerily good job as of late. Perhaps that rumored Lady Gaga biopic isn't such a bad idea after all.
