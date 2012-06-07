Jewel as June Carter Cash for Lifetime movie

By Erin Strecker Updated October 06, 2022 at 03:26 PM EDT
It ain't her, babe!

Jewel Tweeted fans a first-look photo of herself as June Carter Cash in the upcoming Lifetime film, The June Carter Cash Story, and the songstress underneath the long dark hair is nearly unrecognizable. "Here I am as June in my trailer with her blue eyes and perfect teeth #ringoffire."

The movie is based on the book Anchored in Love: An Intimate Portrait of June Carter Cash, which John Carter Cash wrote about his mother. Matt Ross from American Horror Story will play Johnny Cash. Jewel has big shoes — and big hair — to fill. Reese Witherspoon won an Oscar for her turn as June Carter Cash in the 2005 film Walk the Line.

Between this photo and the Lindsay-Lohan-as-Elizabeth-Taylor picture, Lifetime casting seems to be doing an eerily good job as of late. Perhaps that rumored Lady Gaga biopic isn't such a bad idea after all.

