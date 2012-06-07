'Arrow' promo starring Stephen Amell
ARROW
Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) went to an island. Oliver Queen stayed on that island. Who emerged instead? His lethal archer alter ego, Arrow. In a new, extended trailer for The CW's forthcoming Arrow, the hero grapples with his changed inner self that's unknown to those around him. He also kicks a lot of butt and shoots the bounce right out of some tennis balls. Watch Oliver become a "human weapon" below.
Arrow airs Wednesdays this fall at 8 p.m. ET.
ARROW
Billionaire Oliver Queen — under the vigilante persona of Arrow — tries to right the wrongs of his family and fight the ills of society.
