Amanda Bynes pleads not guilty
An attorney for actress Amanda Bynes has entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf in a driving under the influence case. The actress did not attend the arraignment Wednesday in Beverly Hills. She was charged Tuesday, roughly two months after she was arrested after grazing a sheriff's patrol car.
The actress also directed a Twitter message at President Barack Obama asking him to fire the deputy who arrested her, writing she doesn't drink. After her arrest, the 26-year-old refused a test that would have determined if she was drunk or used drugs. District Attorney's spokeswoman Jane Robison says a pretrial hearing is set for July 18.
Bynes is known for her role in the WB's What I Like About You.
