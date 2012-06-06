Elvis Presley estate makes deal with Digital Domain to bring King back
Expect random Elvis sightings to skyrocket in the near future. Digital Domain, the high-tech production company that created the Tupac Shakur hologram that "performed" at Coachella in April, has signed an exclusive agreement to develop "virtual" Elvis Presley likenesses that will appear in shows, TV, and movies. "Elvis is the most iconic, most recognized performer on the planet, and we are thrilled to have been chosen to bring new performances and original shows where fans can have their own, new experiences of Elvis," said Digital Domain's CEO John Textor.
Digital Doman's deal is with CORE Media Group, which markets the Elvis brand (as well as those of Muhammad Ali, American Idol, and So You Think You Can Dance). "This is a new and exciting way to bring the magic and music of Elvis Presley to life. His lifelong fans will be thrilled all over again and new audiences will discover the electric experience of Elvis the performer," said Elvis Presley Enterprises president and CEO, Jack Soden.
The companies have already started work on their virtual Elvi, plural, meaning that fans likely won't have to choose between old or young, thin or thick Elvis.
