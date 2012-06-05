'Real Housewives of New York': LuAnn and Ramona fight
The Real Housewives of New York are back to doing what they do best — fighting. EW has obtained an exclusive clip of the second episode — airing June 11 — where Countess LuAnn de Lesseps and Ramona Singer decide to air their grievances with one another. While Ramona accuses LuAnn of being condescending, the Countess just wants some sympathy because she's a single mother raising two kids. Watch the clip below!
The Real Housewives of New York City
Ramona, LuAnn, Sonja, Carole, Heather, Kristen, and Dorinda — and oh, yes, Bethenny — are in a New York state of mind.
