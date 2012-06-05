'Real Housewives of New York': LuAnn and Ramona fight

By Denise Warner Updated October 06, 2022 at 04:38 PM EDT
The Real Housewives of New York City

The Real Housewives of New York are back to doing what they do best — fighting. EW has obtained an exclusive clip of the second episode — airing June 11 — where Countess LuAnn de Lesseps and Ramona Singer decide to air their grievances with one another. While Ramona accuses LuAnn of being condescending, the Countess just wants some sympathy because she's a single mother raising two kids. Watch the clip below!

See how the ladies reacted to the season premiere on their Bravo blogs!

