'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' trailer from MTV Movie Awards
The Perks of Being a Wallflower centers on several teens' journey to discover their identities. Among them is Emma Watson's Sam. In Watson's first major attempt to shed the skin of her Harry Potter character Hermione Granger, the stakes are as high off screen as they are on. Can Watson claim her own identity as an actress and overcome the mega-shadow of the mega-franchise? Judge for yourself below.
While Watson's post-Potter prospects are still as up in the air as Sam's arms as she "flies" on the the back of a truck, the actress certainly has fine company in this latest venture. Paul Rudd and Kate Walsh star, plus Percy Jackson's Logan Lerman, We Need to Talk About Kevin's creepily wonderful Ezra Miller, Parenthood's Mae Whitman, and The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev.
The Perks of Being a Wallflower opens Sept 14.
Read more:
Comments have been disabled on this post