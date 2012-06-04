MTV Movie Awards: Andy Samberg talks leaving 'SNL'

While it wasn't a huge shock when Andy Samberg confirmed this weekend that he won't return to Saturday Night Live next fall, it still felt like the end of an era. After being on the show for seven years, Samberg has left his mark with his mother-lovin', private-part boxing digital shorts. Last night, he took a moment on the red carpet of the MTV Movie Awards to discuss his decision to move on from the comedy institution.

"It wasn't a decision I made lightly or quickly," said Samberg. "I will miss everyone there. I have made a lot of great friends there over the years and learned so much, but it was time. I won't lie and say I'm not nervous about what happens next but you have to move forward." So what does come next? For starters, his upcoming co-starring role opposite fellow SNL vet Adam Sandler.

On playing Sandler's son in That's My Boy, Samberg confessed, "It's the most nervous I've been since I started SNL because it's Sandler. There's a certain pedigree and his movies are generally very successful. I was like, 'Oh man, do not let me be the screw-up. I don't want to be the guy that tanked the Sandler movie.'"

Once he got on set, "Everyone was very welcoming," he said. "It was working and immediately felt really good. … I felt a little confident going in because of that and he let me mess with my part a little and there was so much rewriting on set and so much improvisation that it was almost immediately more fun than stress."

Of course, it didn't hurt that a certain '90s icon was there to keep Samberg and Sandler cool. "The first day, there was me, [Sandler], and Vanilla Ice drunk on an ice skating rink. Vanilla Ice is good in it too. He speaks in riddles. He is the Yoda of the rap world."

Reporting by Carrie Bell

