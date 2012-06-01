'Breaking Bad': The Explosion and the Meth Lab

By Darren Franich
Updated June 01, 2012 at 02:00 PM EDT
Breaking Bad‘s fourth season was one of the longest sustained exercises in pure cinematic tension, as the ever-more-hapless Walter White found himself enmeshed in a cold war with his boss Gus Fring. The complete season hits DVD and Blu-Ray next Tuesday, but to whet your appetite, EW has obtained a couple of nifty exclusive clips that take you behind the scenes of the series.

First up is a non-spoilery look at the most pivotal set in the show: The oversized subterranean meth lab. How chic! How refined!

Now click ahead for a decidedly more spoiler-y look at the big scene everyone was talking about from the season finale!

The season 4 DVD arrives in stores next Tuesday… and season 5 kicks off on July 15. Prepare your brain.

