'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' passes $100 million at the worldwide box office
Talk about a sleeper hit!
British comedy The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, which stars Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Tom Wilkinson, and Bill Nighy, has passed $100 million at the worldwide box office according to distributor Fox Searchlight.
After three weeks of release in America — and a successful expansion into 1,233 theaters over Memorial Day weekend — the lighthearted travel tale has grossed $20.1 million domestically. That's slightly more than Marigold has earned in Australia ($19.9 million), but a bit less than it's earned in its homeland, the U.K. ($31.1 million).
In a box-office world dominated by superheroes and special effects, it's nice to know that a few classy dames can still draw in crowds.
Have you seen The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel? Do you think it's on its way to becoming this year's Midnight in Paris?
