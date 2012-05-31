'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' passes $100 million at the worldwide box office

By Grady Smith May 31, 2012 at 08:53 PM EDT
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Talk about a sleeper hit!

British comedy The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, which stars Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Tom Wilkinson, and Bill Nighy, has passed $100 million at the worldwide box office according to distributor Fox Searchlight.

After three weeks of release in America — and a successful expansion into 1,233 theaters over Memorial Day weekend — the lighthearted travel tale has grossed $20.1 million domestically. That's slightly more than Marigold has earned in Australia ($19.9 million), but a bit less than it's earned in its homeland, the U.K. ($31.1 million).

In a box-office world dominated by superheroes and special effects, it's nice to know that a few classy dames can still draw in crowds.

Have you seen The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel? Do you think it's on its way to becoming this year's Midnight in Paris?

