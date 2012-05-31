'Nurse Jackie' gets renewal

Credit: David M. Russell/Showtime

Pills for everyone! Showtime's Nurse Jackie will be checking back into your DVR next year as the network announced today that the Edie Falco-helmed dramedy will return for a fifth season. In addition to the renewal, the network named former Dexter exec producer Clyde Phillips as the medical series' new showrunner.

Beyond Dexter, Phillips returns to Showtime with a number of other television creations under his belt, including Get Real (the tragically cancelled 1999 Anne Hathaway-Jesse Eisenberg series), Suddenly Susan, and Parker Lewis Can't Lose. Considering Phillips' experience in turning a serial killer into the father of the year, he should have no problem handling the wickedly witty, totally messed-up life of emergency room nurse Jackie Peyton. Sounds like a perfect match, no?

Production on Nurse Jackie will begin in late 2012, although a season premiere date has not yet been announced.

