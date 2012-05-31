'Hatfield and McCoys' breaks new ratings record
The final installment of the History Channel's family feud continued to attract great ratings. Night three of Hatfields & McCoys on Wednesday ended up surpassing the first part (13.9 million) by attracting 14.2 million viewers. That makes it the No. 1 entertainment telecast of all time on ad-supported cable.
The third installment also averaged 6.3 million adults between the ages of 25 and 54, which makes it the No. 1 entertainment telecast on ad-supported cable in 14 years.
Overall, the miniseries has averaged 13.8 million total viewers over three nights. It bowed on May 28; more than 17 million people watched both the premiere and encore telecast.
The three-part, six-hour scripted miniseries starred Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton. It aired on May 28, 29, and 30.
