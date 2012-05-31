'The Bourne Legacy' trailer unites Jeremy Renner and Matt Damon's assassins
"You think that Jason Bourne was the whole story? There's a lot more going on here."
That's the sales pitch for The Bourne Legacy, the Matt Damon-less side boot starring Jeremy Renner as another confused assassin. But in the second trailer for the August action movie, we see plenty of Bourne's fingerprints. We even see his name etched in wood, as if he were Treadstone's version of Brooks from The Shawshank Redemption.
Judging from some of the other familiar faces and scenes from the original trilogy, it looks as if writer/director Tony Gilroy is borrowing the gimmick from the third film and building scenes that we later learn occurred simultaneously. "Jason Bourne is in Manhattan," reports a stunned government office drone to David Strathairn's evil group leader. So how was Renner's Aaron Cross involved in those events, or the assassination of a British journalist (Paddy Considine) at the train station? Watch below.
The biggest difference between the new film and its predecessors — potentially for the better — is Rachel Weisz's character. The Bourne films have notoriously lacked a female presence worth watching — the quickly offed Franka Potente in Supremacy and Julia Stiles' tech ace were never essential — and Weisz's scientist at least gives this film and its hero a different texture. Of course, Gilroy might easily kill her off in the second reel to stick to form.
