Stephen Colbert talks Maxim Hot 100
Mila Kunis, Charlize Theron, and Stephen Colbert? One of these things is exactly like the others.
The funnyman returned to the Report last night after an extended vacation, and there was a bit of news he had to catch up on. Namely, the fact that Maxim magazine named him one of the 100 Hottest Women in the World — number 69, to be specific. The fact that the award was reader-voted may have something to do with it.
"I am the Rosa Parks of men that Maxim readers want to see back up that bus," Colbert announced — and mimed — to audience cheers. The comedian also challenged Maxim Hot Lady Number 16, Charlize Theron, who happened to be his guest on the program last night.
The whole charade ended with Colbert "seductively" sucking on a lollipop — the face of sexy. Watch video below:
Is there no award Colbert cannot win?
