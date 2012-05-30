Michael Cera makes sweet music on 'Comedy Bang! Bang!'

By Adam B. Vary May 30, 2012
I could explain to you how the new IFC show Comedy Bang! Bang! (premiering June 8 at 10 p.m.) will feature celebrity guests like Zach Galifianakis, Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Banks, Amy Poehler, and Michael Cera. I could note that its host, Scott Aukerman, based the show on his popular podcast, and co-created Between Two Ferns with Galifianakis. I could mention that comic musician Reggie Watts is Aukerman's one-man band, and that his improv'd jams with the aforementioned guests will appear as webisodes called Reggie Makes Music.

But, really, this quick clip between Watts and Cera, in which they create the magical song "Friends and Pie," needs no preamble. Enjoy:

