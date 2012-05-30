'John Carter' deleted scene: What is Taylor Kitsch drinking?! -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Of the many criticisms levied against John Carter, one of the most prevalent was a lack of a sense of humor. The story of the titular Civil War vet (Taylor Kitsch) transported to the war-torn surface of Mars via a mysterious cave of gold had plenty of dashing derring do, but surprisingly few moments of levity. In this exclusive deleted scene from the film — available on DVD and Blu-ray on June 5 — we get a peek at one of the film's lighter moments, as the massive green Tharks Tars Tarkas (Willem Dafoe) and Tal Hajus (Thomas Haden Church) lug Carter back to their home camp just hours after he plopped onto the planet. You'll note that the scene was cut early in post-production — none of the visual effects are completed, and you can still see Dafoe and Church in their Thark performance-capture costumes, which include tiny cameras directed at their faces.