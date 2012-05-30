Steven Spielberg's 'E.T.' on Blu-ray: Walkie-talkie free!
For many, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial remains Steven Spielberg's most indelible film, holding a special spot in moviegoers' hearts. (I know it does for me.) But when the movie was re-released in theaters in 2002 to celebrate its 20th anniversary, Spielberg tried to fix something that was not broken and "updated" the movie's visual effects. He gave E.T.'s face a CG makeover, added back in a couple deleted scenes, and — most controversially — switched out the rifles held by police officers chasing down Elliott and his bicycle buddies with walkie-talkies.
Fans cried foul. South Park mocked the decision. Last year, Spielberg himself even admitted he regretted making the changes, vowing that the Blu-ray release would just be the 1982 theatrical version of the film.
And by gum, it's exactly that. As you'll see in the trailer for the 30th-anniversary Blu-ray edition of the film, out this October, those walkie-talkies are no more:
While the Blu-ray won't have walkie-talkies, it will have two new bonus featurettes, one chronicling the day-to-day events of making the movie, the other a new interview with Spielberg reminiscing about the movie. Those two deleted scenes will be available separately from the cut of the film, and many of the bonus features from the previous DVD release of E.T. will be available on the Blu-ray as well.
