Anne Hathaway, Sylvester Stallone, Robert De Niro: New projects in Casting Net
* Rocky Balboa vs. Jake LaMotta? Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro are in talks for the boxing comedy Grudge Match, about two retired pugilists who touch gloves for one final fight. Peter Segal (Anger Management) will direct, with Entourage's Doug Ellin writing the most recent draft of the script. [TheWrap]
* Gary Oldman and Dominic Monaghan have signed on to the biopic Monster Butler, about real-life bisexual serial killer and thief Roy Fontaine (a.k.a. Archibald Hall), played by Malcolm McDowell. Oldman will play a taxidermist; Monaghan his lover David Wright. Director Doug Rath will be expanding his short film about Hall of the same name, that also starred McDowell. [THR]
* Get ready for wet kisses, memorable sunsets, and meaningful deaths, Josh Duhamel and Julianne Hough, 'cause Relativity Media announced today that you've signed on to star in the latest Nicholas Sparks adaptation, Safe Haven. Lasse Hallström (The Cider House Rules) will direct.
* Anne Hathaway is circling the indie drama Song One, about a woman who falls for her injured brother's favorite musician. Writer-director Kate Barker-Froyland will make her feature debut with the film. [Variety]
* The Killing's Mireille Enos just can't get enough of slow-moving murder stories: She's joining Colin Firth and Reese Witherspoon in the West Memphis 3 drama Devil's Knot. Atom Egoyan (The Sweet Hereafter) will direct. [Deadline]
* Angelina Jolie has found her prince. Aussie TV actor Brenton Thwaites will play the dashing suitor to Elle Fanning's Princess Aurora in Maleficent, Disney's live-action re-imagining of Sleeping Beauty. [Deadline]
