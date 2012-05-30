'Care Bears' returns to television
In case you haven't heard, the iconic Care Bears — Tenderheart Bear, Share Bear, Cheer Bear, Funshine Bear, and all your other faves — are coming back to television. The lovable little bears debut in the all-new CG animated series Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot on June 2 at 8 a.m. on The Hub. EW has an exclusive clip from the new show, which you can find below.
"It's been 30 years since the Care Bears first hit the scene, and they are more popular than ever!" says executive producer Sarah Finn, who also teases the newest Care Bear, Wonderheart Bear. "The newest resident of Care-a-Lot, Wonderheart Bear, is silly, sweet and full of joy and is by far the youngest Care Bear. Always wanting to be part of the big bears' adventures, she is a playfully curious bear who is never short on questions — about everything! Her belly badge is clearly a little heart, but she won't know what its full power is until she's a little older.
In the exclusive clip below, a gaggle of the Care Bears go looking for Grumpy Bear, eventually find him in an unexpected spot. Beware: The new animation is not what you remember from your childhood. But it's silly and fun. Watch here:
