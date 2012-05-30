'America's Best Dance Crew': Every day they're shufflin' -- EXCLUSIVE CLIP
On the May 30 episode of America's Best Dance Crew, the four teams still left in the competition take on the music of the Party Rockers themselves — LMFAO. In an exclusive clip, all the crews get in the spirit by shufflin' in homage to the chart-topping Superstars. As is only right, there are animal prints and neon accents aplenty. To find out what song gets things party rockin', check out the clip below.
ABDC's LMFAO round, with special appearance by band member Redfoo, airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET.
