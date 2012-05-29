Poll: What's your favorite summer song of the past decade?

Now that the long Memorial Day weekend is officially behind us, the time has come for all of you riding around in your Jeeps and your Benzos to make a choice — that's right, it's time for Song of the Summer!

We at Music Mix HQ are already pumping up our EW floaties in preparation for the long, hot season of beach-ready chart-burners ahead. And in the meantime, we're also taking a look back at the biggest summer songs from the past decade.

Limiting ourselves to the last ten years disqualifies dozens of sweaty classics, from Eddie Cochran's "Summertime Blues" to Bananarama's "Cruel Summer," but we wanted to keep things simple. So click on and vote for your favorite:

LMFAO, "Party Rock Anthem" (2011): This one was so hot, and so allergic to shirts with appropriate-sized armholes, that it kept on bangin' through the winter, as evidenced by its cameo at this year's Super Bowl.

Foster the People, "Pumped Up Kicks" (2011): With its easy beat and hazy harmonies, the band's breakout hit brought the then-unknown L.A. indie band to the top of the Hot 100 quicker than you can say, "Actually, this is a disturbing song about youth violence."

Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dogg, "California Gurls" (2010): In case you haven't noticed so far, California is ground zero for summer songs (like Perry, LMFAO and FtP hail from the Golden State) and the gurls who love them.

Black Eyed Peas, "I Gotta Feeling" (2009): The Black Eyed Peas only had one true competitor that summer: the Black Eyed Peas, whose "Boom Boom Pow" also dominated the season.

Rihanna, "Umbrella" (2007): We usually prefer a sunny day, but we had no complaints when Rihanna made it rain.

Shakira, "Hips Don't Lie" (2006): Neither do charts: The song spent an epic 25 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Nelly Furtado feat. Timbaland, "Promiscuous" (2006): Congrats, Furtado: You're the only Canadian to crack our list. (We didn't even know they had summer up there! We're kidding, Canadians; please don't flame us in the comments.)

Gwen Stefani, "Hollaback Girl" (2005): This B-A-N-A-N-A-S banger was so catchy, it's still stuck in Madonna's head.

Beyonce feat. Jay-z, "Crazy in Love" (2003): When Bey and Jay combine, they don't just make Blue Ivys — they also make unstoppable chart monsters.

Nelly, "Hot in Herre" (2002): Ten years later, and we still haven't found all our clothes.

But which of these summer smashes does it for you? Let us know in the poll below.