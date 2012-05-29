The Queen names new dogs after 'Harry Potter'

Today, another nugget of info about the Queen Elizabeth's personal life came out: She's named a litter of Labradors after Harry Potter. Royals: They're just like us. According to MSN, the Queen named one of the dogs "Gryffindor" which of course is one of the four Hogwarts houses, and not the name of an actual character from the books. No word on whether there is a Hufflepuff dog as well, which, being the house that is loyal and true, seems a perfect match for a canine pal. Gryffindor is the only name so far that is being reported, but one has to assume Sirius Black made the cut. This isn't the first time the Queen has shown her Potter love. In 2006, J.K. Rowling helped the Queen celebrate her 80th birthday.