Justin Bieber's new song 'Die In Your Arms'
From JT to MJ?
That seems to be the transition Justin Bieber has made on the Jackson 5-evoking "Die in Your Arms," the second single off his upcoming album Believe. Unlike the album's first single, "Boyfriend," which took a sexy-adult, Justin Timberlake-y route, Bieber's latest returns to a more classic retro-R&B sound reminiscent of a young Michael Jackson.
(Biebs, it seems, had a busy weekend; the 18-year-old pop star is currently being investigated for criminal battery after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with a paparazzo on Sunday.)
Until we find out how that shakes out, let's just enjoy the sounds of innocent JB while we can. Take a listen to "Die in Your Arms" in the video below:
