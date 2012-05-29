Justin Bieber's new song 'Die In Your Arms'

By Ray Rahman May 29, 2012 at 03:19 PM EDT
Advertisement

From JT to MJ?

That seems to be the transition Justin Bieber has made on the Jackson 5-evoking "Die in Your Arms," the second single off his upcoming album Believe. Unlike the album's first single, "Boyfriend," which took a sexy-adult, Justin Timberlake-y route, Bieber's latest returns to a more classic retro-R&B sound reminiscent of a young Michael Jackson.

(Biebs, it seems, had a busy weekend; the 18-year-old pop star is currently being investigated for criminal battery after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with a paparazzo on Sunday.)

Until we find out how that shakes out, let's just enjoy the sounds of innocent JB while we can. Take a listen to "Die in Your Arms" in the video below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=WaDsHyCwUnM&w=510

Read more on EW.com:

Justin Bieber's grown 'n' sexy 'Boyfriend' video debuts: Watch it here

Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift pen song for 'Believe'

Comments have been disabled on this post

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com