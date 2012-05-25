Feedback: June 1/8, 2012

Scott’s Newest Space Odyssey

Though I’m excited about other movies this summer, it’s Prometheus that tops my list. Alien changed both sci-fi and horror films forever, and I can’t wait to see what Ridley Scott brings to the table. My only concern? The technology looks much fancier in 2023–93 (Prometheus) than it does in 2122 (Alien). I hope we get a plausible explanation for that! Obviously film production technology has improved in 33 years, but George Lucas at least seemed to try to find a way to blend his two Star Wars trilogies together.

Andy Nelson

Surprise, Ariz.

All the News That’s Fit to Print

This issue could have been written just for my 27-year-old daughter. When she was 10 we spent a summer at the Oakwood apartments, and she just went to New York with friends to see Newsies. They watched the movie endlessly as 15- year-olds and, yes, debated who was the cutest (for her it was always Spot). Thanks for the fun.

Rachel Hopps

Sammamish, Wash.

Fangs for the Memories

While I agreed with Owen Gleiberman’s views on Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows (Movies), I would have liked to read about the true homage to the TV cast: The original Barnabas (Jonathan Frid), Maggie (Kathryn Leigh Scott), Angelique (Lara Parker), and Quentin (David Selby) appear in a party scene. It was a delight to see them courtesy of the soft spot in Burton’s heart.

Marilynne Gisin

McLean, Va.

Strangely Wonderful

I had to comment on Lisa Schwarzbaum’s tribute to Maurice Sendak. My mother and her sisters grew up with Maurice and his sister, Natalie, in Brooklyn. She described him as an odd boy who walked around saying nonsense words and phrases. So his career as an author and illustrator came as no surprise to anyone. As you might imagine, his books always had a special place in my childhood. Coincidentally, my mother passed away on May 7, only a day before Maurice. I hope they’re playing street games together somewhere!

Ann Schnitz

Malvern, Pa.

Despicable Him

Just finished Hugh Laurie’s brilliant guest column and it is now clear to me why I stuck with House from beginning to end. He created such a vile character, yet you rooted for him in every episode.

Bill Rapanault

North Branford, Conn.

I’ve already seen The Choice (Insider); it was called Singled Out and it aired on MTV in the ’90s. Choice bachelorette Carmen Electra even cohosted it for a time.

Amy Ruttenberg

Bethesda, Md.

Correction

We misspelled Carolyn Greenspan’s first name (TV). She’s supervising producer of both ”Entertainment Tonight” and ”The Insider.”

Should Newsies Be Remade?

Christian Bale’s 1992 movie may have flopped, but the Disney musical Newsies is a phenom on Broadway. Should the new show have a shot on the big screen, à la Hairspray? Here’s what EW’s online community had to say.

35%: Why not just film the musical?!

30%: Yes, with the Broadway cast

20%: No

15%: Only if Christian Bale appears in it