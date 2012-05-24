Michael McKean tweets recovery after being hit by car
After being struck by a car and breaking his leg in New York City on Tuesday, actor Michael McKean took to Twitter to express his thanks and relief, tweeting: "Lucky man: best wife, great kids, awesome docs and nurses, priceless friends; a little overwhelmed by the sweet tweets. Love all y'all."
McKean's wife Annette O'Toole tweeted her appreciation as well on Wednesday morning, writing: "Thank you dear people for your love and support. @MJMcKean and I so appreciative. He is getting great care. Spirits are good. Grateful, we."
The unfortunate news is that McKean will have to step out of his starring role in the celestially-headlined Broadway production of Gore Vidal's The Best Man (co-starring John Larroquette, Angela Lansbury, and James Earl Jones). On Tuesday night, producers of the Tony Award-nominated show tapped co-star James Lecesne to step into McKean's role of Dick Jensen.
Police said McKean was in stable condition after a vehicle jumped onto the sidewalk at West 86th Street and Broadway in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon. Assuming that McKean makes a full recovery by June 10, I'd hedge a bet now that Tonys host Neil Patrick Harris will playfully address McKean's accident during the awards show telecast.
The lesson learned: you can break your leg, but as long as you can still tweet, everything's fine.
