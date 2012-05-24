Elizabeth Taylor biopic 'Liz & Dick': Grant Bowler to star opposite Lindsay Lohan

Lifetime provoked a frenzy of response last month when it cast Lindsay Lohan as Elizabeth Taylor in its biopic Liz & Dick. In a move that probably won't generate quite the same divided and clamorous reaction, the network has selected Grant Bowler to play Richard Burton, Oscar-nominated actor and famed lover of the Hollywood icon, EW has confirmed.

Bowler is recognizable to True Blood fans as V-addicted werewolf Cooter and to Ugly Betty fans as Wilhelmina's love interest.

"Grant will add gravitas to our couple and bring to life one of the greatest actors who has ever lived," the biopic's executive producer, Larry A. Thompson, told Deadline, who first reported the news.

Burton starred opposite Taylor in Cleopatra, and their romance was making headlines not long after. The actor was Taylor's fifth husband.

To get a look at Lohan dolled up as Taylor, check out her recently updated Twitter photo. Filming for the Lifetime biopic is set to begin June 4, with the air date yet to be announced.