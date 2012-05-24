'Awake' series finale live chat with creator Kyle Killen tonight!

Awake creator Kyle Killen and star Jason Isaacs have promised fans a satisfying series finale with an emotional resolution in tonight’s final hour. Read our interview with them here and see what else they had to say (Isaacs talks Britten’s nudity, breakdown, and large notepad, while Killen explains why he’s not actively shopping the show to another network).

As a special treat for fans who’ve stayed with the show — we’ve seen tonight’s episode, and it’s worth it — Killen will join us here at 10 p.m ET/7 p.m. PT for a live chat during the finale’s East Coast airing to answer your questions. After the series premiere in March, 62 percent of readers predicted neither reality would end up being real and Britten would somehow learn both his wife Hannah and son Rex had survived the car crash. According to Isaacs, who — sorry sci-fi fans — says the series really was about psychological denial, one of the worlds is a dream. What’s your prediction now for which reality is real and how the series will end?