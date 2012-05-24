'Awake' series finale live chat with creator Kyle Killen tonight!

By Mandi Bierly
Updated January 06, 2021 at 03:56 PM EST
Advertisement

Awake

type
  • TV Show

Awake creator Kyle Killen and star Jason Isaacs have promised fans a satisfying series finale with an emotional resolution in tonight’s final hour. Read our interview with them here and see what else they had to say (Isaacs talks Britten’s nudity, breakdown, and large notepad, while Killen explains why he’s not actively shopping the show to another network).

As a special treat for fans who’ve stayed with the show — we’ve seen tonight’s episode, and it’s worth it — Killen will join us here at 10 p.m ET/7 p.m. PT for a live chat during the finale’s East Coast airing to answer your questions. After the series premiere in March, 62 percent of readers predicted neither reality would end up being real and Britten would somehow learn both his wife Hannah and son Rex had survived the car crash. According to Isaacs, who — sorry sci-fi fans — says the series really was about psychological denial, one of the worlds is a dream. What’s your prediction now for which reality is real and how the series will end?

Read more:

‘Awake’ series finale will be satisfying, Jason Isaacs and Kyle Killen promise

‘Awake’ turns Britten badass as series nears end: A recap of the penultimate episode

Chat live with ‘Awake’ creator Kyle Killen during the season finale tonight at 10 p.m. ET

‘Awake’: Which reality is real? — POLL

Awake

type
  • TV Show
rating
status
  • In Season

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com