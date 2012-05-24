Phillip Phillips' 'American Idol' runner-up Jessica Sanchez talks
Right before American Idol season 11 runner-up Jessica Sanchez spoke with EW backstage after Wednesday's finale, she turned to a Fox rep and politely asked, "Can I take off my shoes now?" After the teeny tiny teenage power singer removed her (roughly) four-inch heels, she turned and smiled: "Just made myself smaller!"
As is so often the case with second-place finishers on Idol, Sanchez was in an upbeat mood and eager to sing the praises of her competition, Phillip Phillips. "I think America made the right choice," she said earnestly. "Not that I don't think I'm good, but he's worked hard for it. He's really, really put his heart and soul into it, and he's pushed through all the health issues, and he's done it. He did it."
Check out the rest of our video interview below, including Jessica's thoughts on her wild duet with Jennifer Holliday, how much advance notice she had that she would be singing "I Will Always Love You" again, and what she's hoping to make time to accomplish now that she's done with the show (hint: it's the thing every 16-year-old kid in America most covets):
(Apologies for cutting off her head at the beginning — I was attempting to shush people talking behind me.)
