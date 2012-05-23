Anderson Cooper on 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon'
In addition to his stellar reporting and news anchoring abilities, Anderson Cooper has made quite a habit of breaking into fits of giggles during his RidicuList segments on AC360, which are as endearing as they are hysterical. Last night on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Cooper addressed his inability to keep it together while reporting on absurd happenings such as Gerard Depardieu's airline urinating incident, and, most recently, while he explained the celebrated Polish-American holiday of Dyngus Day. Repeating his admission that he laughs like "a 12-year-old girl meeting Justin Bieber for the first time," watch what else Cooper had to say for himself below.
