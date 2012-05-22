Made in America: Jay-Z announces lineup for Budweiser Festival
Philadelphia has more than Bruce Springsteen concerts to look forward this summer.
As previously announced, the Jay-Z-curated Budweiser Made In America festival in Philly is on for Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 1-2), and today the lineup's been released.
We already knew the biggest act, of course: Shawn Carter himself. But now he's invited Pearl Jam to co-headline the weekend, which follows through on his promise of inject the lineup with a healthy dose of rock.
As for the rest of the event's confirmed performers, Passion Pit, Skrillex, Janelle Monae, Maybach Music (a.k.a. Rick Ross, Wale, and Meek Mill), Santigold, Odd Future, Calvin Harris, and X are among the bigger acts slated to perform.
Yep, that's right, that X. Hova knows his first-wave L.A. punk ish!
Also in the mix: Dirty Projectors, D'Angelo, Rita Ora, Afrojack, the Knocks, Prince Royce, Miike Snow, and a DJ set from Savoy.
Tickets to the festival, which benefits the United Way, will be up for sale starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and Live Nation for $99 a pop — unless you're a fan of Budweiser on Facebook, in which case you can snatch one up today. Ready, set, go!
