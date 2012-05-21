New 'The Dark Knight Rises' poster: Rubble, rubble, toil and trouble
The new poster for The Dark Knight Rises looks a fair amount like the first rubble-strewn poster for The Dark Knight Rises, with the “red fire” Photoshop filter and a downcast Batman added in front. But it certainly adds to the overall impression that Christopher Nolan’s final Batman film is going for an epic and foreboding big finish. Check it out below:
The Dark Knight Rises
