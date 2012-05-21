Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong performed at Mark Zuckerberg's wedding -- where does he fall in the celebrity-wedding musical guest pantheon?

No matter who you are, Facebook founder and sandal enthusiast Mark Zuckerberg had a better weekend than you did.

First, his company's IPO on Friday sent the value of his business over $100 billion (though it has had a rough second day on the trade floor). Then Zuckerberg surprised everybody on Saturday when he got married to longtime girlfriend Priscilla Chan. The nuptials had been in the works for months and had been kept a secret — almost all of the 100 attendees thought they were going to a surprise party for Chan in honor of her graduation from medical school.

Easily the most impressive aspect of this event was the entertainment: Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. According to People, Zuckerberg and Armstrong have known each other for a while, and Armstrong sang as a wedding gift.

That's certainly better than a blender, and probably one of the only things you can get a dude whose personal net worth hovers around $20 billion. It also immediately makes Armstrong the coolest wedding performer in recent memory.

There's a proud tradition of this sort of thing, usually involving either longtime friendship between famous people or gigantic checks. Regardless of how they got there, here are some of the best and worst wedding performers we've come across.

Cool!

When Liza Minnelli and David Gest got married in 2002, they assembled a multigenerational Jenga of talent, including Tony Bennett, Natalie Cole, Paula Abdul, and Gloria Gaynor.

In 2006, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were married in Sydney, Australia, and Hugh Jackman, Kidman's costar in (yes) Australia, dropping in to perform a Peter Allen song at the party.

Sort of a cheat, but when Liv Tyler married Spacehog frontman Royston Langdon in Barbados in 2003, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler not only gave away the bride but also belted out a song or two for the newlyweds.

Last year's Royal Union between Kate Middleton and Prince William featured U.K. electro-pop pixie (and future Skrillex ladyfriend) Ellie Goulding. Sadly, William's top choice for the bachelor party, Snoop Dogg, did not attend. Though he did send a gift.

Less Cool!

Tiger Woods' marriage to Swedish model Elin Nordegren ended pretty disastrously, but perhaps everybody should have seen it coming; Hootie & the Blowfish performed at their 2004 wedding.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas nuptials featured the not-terribly-current lineup of Art Garfunkel, Jimmy Buffett, "Total Eclipse of the Heart" singer Bonnie Tyler, and Simply Red singer Mick Hucknall (who also happens to be Zeta-Jones' ex-boyfriend).

Kid Rock and will.i.am both performed at the wedding of Josh Duhamel and Fergie, which sounds less like a magical evening and more like a trick played by a mash-up DJ.

Elton John, an outspoken advocate for gay rights and AIDS fundraising, accepted a cool million to tickle the ivories at conservative icon and opinionated guy Rush Limbaugh's fourth wedding.

Who is your favorite celebrity wedding singer? Toss some rice in the comments.