Ingrid Michaelson shape shifts for 'Blood Brothers' video: Watch it here -- EXCLUSIVE
In the song "Blood Brothers," from her most recent album, Human Again, Ingrid Michaelson sings about the deep-rooted connections between people: "We're all the same under a different name/We're all blood, we're all blood, blood brothers."
It's only appropriate, then, that the video for the song features her getting under the skin of some of her favorite pop icons — including David Bowie, Gene Simmons, and Amy Winehouse.
The clip shows Michaelson not just as the stars, but in transit to becoming each one of them in the makeup chair. (It's a pretty cool effect, though it must have been murder on her pores.)
Take a look at the video, premiering exclusively here at the Music Mix, below.
Michaelson will be on the road throughout the summer.
