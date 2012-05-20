Will Smith does 'Fresh Prince' rap on UK talk show
Will Smith didn't wince or groan when British TV chat show host Graham Norton queued the music for the theme song of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air during Smith's appearance on Friday. Norton first asked Smith if he ever chafed when people brought up his TV roots, like so many stars do when the public won't let them shed their early roles.
"Listen man," said a smooth and gracious Smith, "as long as they're screaming 'Will,' I'm cool." The man, who was in England on part of his Men in Black III promotional tour, then gamely launched into a delightful rendition of the Fresh Prince song, with the audience and Take That's Gary Barlow on keyboard as back-up. It was a terrifically easy moment, as light-hearted as it was rousing. The man is as natural a movie star as there ever was. Want more proof? Watch how after he checks a TV journalist provocateur he immediately regains his sunny equanimity. Yikes, he's good.
Check out Smith's The Graham Norton Show appearance below:
