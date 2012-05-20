EW's Bite of the Night: May 20th

As you tune into your favorite TV shows tonight, we think it’s only fair that YOU decide the night’s best sound bite.

After you’ve watched enough TV, submit your choice sound bite in the comments section of this post. Will it be from Family Guy or The Celebrity Apprentice? Keeping Up With the Kardashians or Mrs. Eastwood & Company? The 2012 Billboard Music Awards or Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt? Leave us a comment with your favorite quote of the evening, or vote for someone else’s by hitting “Like” next to their submission.