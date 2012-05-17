Russell Brand talks Katy Perry split on 'Ellen'
Russell Brand discusses the one that got away.
Since announcing they were divorcing in December, Russell Brand and Katy Perry have been mostly mum about their split. But with a new movie —Rock of Ages— to promote, Brand stopped by Ellen today to open up for the first time about the duo's 14-month marriage.
It could have been a slightly awkward return engagement, as last time Brand appeared on Ellen, in early December, they were facing rumors that things had gone south and were divorcing. At the time, Brand insisted the rumors weren't true. This time, obviously, things had changed.
Apparently they plan to have the most drama-free divorce in Hollywood, as Brand had only positive things to say about his time with Perry. "Sometimes when you're in a relationship I suppose it doesn't work out, does it? But that doesn't mean I regret it or anything." He called her a "beautiful human being" he only had "love and positivity" toward. Hats off to Brand for keeping the talk classy–at least until he pens Booky Wook 3.
Watch Brand discuss Perry, as well as get the comedian's thoughts on that crazy Time magazine cover, below:
In happier news, Brand also finally got to meet Ellen fan favs Sophia Grace and Rosie, who, like him, are from Essex. Check out Brand's baby-sitting offer for the twosome below:
